Miner critical after chopped, beaten by co-workers

Injured: Ryan Joseph

A miner is now in a critical condition after he was allegedly chopped and beaten by co-workers on Monday evening during a row over alcohol at a backdam in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Injured is 41-year-old Ryan Joseph of the North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

Though he received severe injuries since Monday evening, the man is now seeking transportation from the Puruni Landing in Region Seven in order to be properly treated at a hospital.

Reports reaching this publication indicate that the miner was paid a pennyweight of raw gold on Monday and after being paid, he proceeded to imbibe with co-workers, one of whom is the employer’s nephew.

Later in the evening, Joseph and the nephew along with two other co-workers became embroiled in a fight over the purchasing of alcohol. During the fight, Joseph was badly beaten and chopped about his body.

It is unclear why persons have waited until now to escort the injured man to a medical facility to seek medical attention.

The man’s friend, who spoke with this publication, indicated that she has since contacted the Bartica Police Station to have cops escort the man to the nearest medical facility.

When contacted, Region Commander Dion Moore said he has not received any information on the incident but will look into the matter.