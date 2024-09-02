Miner attacked by bees in Reg. 7; GDF successfully medivacs him for treatment

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) successfully completed another medical evacuation. The patient, a 56-year-old miner working in Makapa, Region 7, was attacked by bees and subsequently fell ill.

His coworker brought him to GDF Medic Lance Corporal Mickel Hunte, who assessed the patient and began initial treatment.

Recognizing that the patient’s condition required more advanced care, Lance Corporal Hunte contacted the Headquarters Medical Corps for further assistance.

Given the absence of an airstrip in the area, a helicopter was determined to be the safest mode of evacuation. Medical personnel and equipment were dispatched from Base Camp Ayanganna (BCA) at approximately 11:30 hours on Wednesday last.

The patient arrived at BCA around 13:40 hours in a critical but stable condition. He was immediately transferred to a GDF ambulance and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he recieved further care.