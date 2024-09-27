Min. Todd attends meeting on roadmap for integration of South America

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd is attending the IV Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Brasilia Consensus held on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting will evaluate the Roadmap for the Integration of South America which was approved by the Presidents of South America in October 2023 to give shape to a flexible South American dialogue in an effort to advance regional integration and promote cooperation.

The Roadmap sets out 17 priority areas of cooperation including climate change, combating transnational organised crime, trade and investment, digital connectivity, cross border cooperation, defence, social development, education and culture, energy development, financing, gender disaster risk management, infrastructure and transport, productive integration, migration, health and food security.

The meeting is presided over by His Excellency Luis Gilberto Murillo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, as Pro Tempore President of the Brasilian Consensus.