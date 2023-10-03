Millions go up in flames as WCB farm destroyed by fire

A section of the farm that was destroyed by fire

A farm situated at Belle Vue, West Coast Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) has been destroyed by a fire of so far unknown origin.

The incident occurred last week Monday and saw some $2 million worth of crops and other items being ruined.

Farmer Desmond Jacobs of Number 40 Village discovered the huge flames coming from his property when he went to check on his crops, as per his daily routine.

The farm consisted of fruit trees, cash crops and coconut trees, majority of which were destroyed in the blaze. A storage room as well as a number of pesticides also went up in flames.

Jacobs strongly believe it was an act of arson and is urging the police to launch a proper investigation.

Upon discovering the fire, the man said he immediately left the scene but returned sometime later when the flames had almost died down. It was then he extinguished the fire himself with buckets of water.

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) has since engaged the farmer.

Jacobs manages the farm with his uncle.

Meanwhile, Guyana is currently experiencing a period of El Nino, which has resulted in an uptick of bush and grass fires countrywide.

By: Andrew Carmichael