Local News
Milling and paving of Soesdyke–Linden Highway 98% completed
10 December 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Milling and paving works on the vital Soesdyke–Linden Highway are now 98 per cent complete, bringing the US$161 million upgrade close to a major milestone. The project aims to expand the corridor and turn it into a modern transportation hub, and it is progressing steadily in key areas. Consultant Kimnauth Tota said the core rehabilitation […]
