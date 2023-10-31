Middle Road murder: Victim fought back but was overpowered by accused – Special Prosecutor

Yogeendra Sukhdeo, who confessed to murdering Amit Singh, was earlier today charged and remanded to prison for the brutal crime when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

At the court on Tuesday, Special Prosecutor, Latchmi Rahamat related that the accused had also sustained injuries about his body during a scuffle with Singh on the day of the murder, October 24.

She explained that during the altercation, Singh was overpowered by the suspect who proceeded to hit him with a piece of wood, thus leading to his demise.

The suspected murder weapon and several pieces of clothing with blood stains were found at Sukhdeo’s Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home, where had had taken investigators after his arrest.

During the court hearing today, Rahamat explained that Singh was last seen in the presence of the suspect at about 13:30h on October 24 and at around 16:00h, after calls to Singh’s cellphone went unanswered, the family made a missing person’s report to the police.

As such, she told the court that an investigation was launched and Sukhdeo was arrested.

“Upon his arrest, he took the police to a house at Middle Road, La Penitence where the bludgeoned body of Singh was lying in a pool of blood wrapped in a sheet,” she added.

Further, Sukhdeo was cautioned after which he took the investigators to his Diamond, EBD home where he handed over $7,790,000 in cash; he admitted taking from the money from Singh following the murder.

Rahamat added that the accused was taken to CID headquarters where he was formally told of the offence and cautioned again.

During an interview, he reportedly provided to the police video and audio statements, admitting to bludgeoning the victim to death and taking away his money.

He also indicated to investigators that he received some injuries from a scuffle with the victim, who had put up a fight.

Sukhdeo will make his next court appearance on November 28, by which time, the prosecution would have completed its file.

Though the postmortem was done on Monday, the results were not officially handed over to the prosecution.

The autopsy, however, proved that Singh died as a result of blunt trauma to the head, face and neck, which is consistent with the confession that the accused had beaten the young man to death with a piece of wood.

Sukhdeo is being represented by Attorney Gordon Gilhuys.

Four suspects were initially in police custody over the murder of Singh, the son of a popular Campbellville, Georgetown businessman which occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday last.

Singh was murdered at a house at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown.

Among the suspects is Sukhdeo, who was said to be the mastermind behind the murder.

The other three suspects are Sukhdeo’s three employees, who have since denied their involvement in the crime.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has told this publication that police were able to confirm their respective alibis and as such, they were released from custody.

Police had reported that the victim was lured to the house under the pretext that a group of men had gold for sale.

Whilst at the house, he was brutally murdered the victim. Singh was then relieved of a large quantity of cash, which he had had in his possession to purchase the gold.

Based on intelligence received, ranks from the Criminal Investigations Department arrested Sukhdeo who has since confessed to the crime and led police to his house at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) where the $7.7 million was stashed.

Meanwhile, Singh will be cremated tomorrow, Wednesday, November 1.