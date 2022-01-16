Microsoft finds ‘destructive’ malware in Ukraine

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Destructive malware capable of wiping data has appeared on dozens of computer systems at Ukrainian organizations, including government agencies, non-profits and technology organizations, Microsoft has warned.

The disclosure is an added worry for Ukrainian government agencies after many of their websites were hacked this week and replaced with threatening messages to Ukrainians that their data had been compromised.

While it is unclear who was responsible for the dual cybersecurity incidents, they come as Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops at the Ukraine border and after talks between the West and Moscow have failed to deescalate the situation.

The “destructive” computer code represents “an elevated risk to any government agency, non-profit or enterprise located or with systems in Ukraine,” Microsoft said in a blog post Saturday.

Microsoft researchers said the computer code was designed to look like ransomware, but that it lacked some of the common features of ransomware and was “inconsistent with cybercriminal ransomware activity.”

