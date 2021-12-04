Mexican investors pitch govt on potential projects

President Dr Irfaan Ali and a high-level team of Government officials today heard pitches for several developmental and infrastructural projects from a group of investors at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.
The group, which included three well-known investors from Mexico and a Guyanese partner, highlighted a number of areas for potential investments, including housing, hospitals, bridges, the airport and oil and gas.
The visiting delegation was led by the Chief Executive Office of Grupo Industrial Omega, Andres Holzer; CEO of Grupo TCO, Federico Martinez; CEO of Cometa, Javier Vazquez, and local partner CEO of Star 10, Dean Hassan.
Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, the Honourable Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr Frank Anthony; Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Hugh Todd; Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Vickram Bharrat and Minister within the Ministry of House, the Honourable Susan Rodrigues were also in attendance at the meeting.