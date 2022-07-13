Metro attains ISO 9001:2015 certification

Metro Office and Computer Supplies, on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, was presented with its ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Certificate by the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ), under the 11th EDF – EPA Programme. The presentation occurred at a handover ceremony held at the Grand Coastal Hotel, East Coast Demerara.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) played an integral role in realizing this outstanding achievement by Metro, which is now the newest internationally Certified Company in Guyana. The Bureau, during 2021 worked with the Metro Team providing Technical Assistance towards the implementation of the Quality Management System requirements.

In attendance at ceremony were representatives of the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ), the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ), Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM), the European Union, the GNBS, the National Standards Council (virtually); Staff of Metro Office and Computer Supplies, and special invitees from the Private Sector.

Leading the list of speakers at the ceremony was Chair of the National Standards Council, Mr. Vladim Persaud who first congratulated Metro for attaining the certification. The NSC Chair advocated that businesses should adopt a transformative mindset that considers prosperity, sustainability, quality, and true economic growth. He also underscored the use of standards as integral to business transformation to meet the prevailing demand for quality products and services.

Speaking on behalf of the GNBS and the Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Executive Director (Ag) of the Bureau, Ms. Ramrattie Karan stated, “Choosing the path of Standardisation, let alone, the certification to the International Standard that focuses on quality management is a clear message that this company (Metro) wants sustainability – to be in business for many years to come.” Ms. Karan added that the GNBS continues to be responsive to the policy directions given to it, and will be proactive when it comes to standards development, promotion and implementation. The ED (ag) expressed gratitude on behalf of the Bureau for being part and parcel of the certification Metro received.

Ms. Kristina Sevastou, EU Representative in her remarks advised that significant focus is being placed on identifying and addressing quality related issues affecting firms within CARIFORUM States like Guyana. She stated that under the Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) project launched in 2019, six (6) private sector organisations from across the region (including Metro) were committed to achieve certification. The EU Rep. added, “The acquisition of international quality standards is key to the private sector in Guyana and to the wider CARIFORUM region, deepening the penetration of their products and services in international export markets.” Ms. Sevastou congratulated Metro on behalf of the EU Delegation.

Meanwhile, Mr. Deryck Omar, CEO of (CROSQ) commended the GNBS for providing Technical Assistance to Metro in record time, at no cost under the 11th EDF programme. Mr. Omar added that this has allowed Metro to be the first of the six (6) companies identified for certification across the region under the TBT Project. He congratulated the NCBJ for being a partner that led to the certification of Metro and pledged CROSQ’s support to the Region towards the implementation of a Quality Culture under the Regional Quality Infrastructure.

Ms. Yvanette Baron-George spoke on behalf of CARIFORUM. She highlighted the objective of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Support Programme which is to contribute to the integration of the CARIFORUM States into the world economy. She added that the EPA programme has six components including the TBT Programme, under which Metro Certification was realized.

Speaking on behalf of the NCBJ, Ms. Navenia Wellington Ford stated that her institution as a Certification Body within the Region, is delighted to present the International Certification to Metro even as she commended the company for “Levelling Up”; climbing to the higher level of ISO 9001 Certification. Meanwhile, President of Metro, Mr. Dirgindra Ramnarayan expressed gratitude for the technical support and funding which aided the certification of his business. He also commended the Metro Team for its efforts toward becoming internationally certified.