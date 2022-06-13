Men remanded for stealing ‘braids and weaves’ worth $5M

Three men were today remanded to prison after they were charged in relation to the theft of $5M worth of hair braids and weaves.

Those charged are 29-year-old Marlon Campbelle, 26-year-old Keron Williams, and 29-year-old Trevon Williams, all of whom reside at Annandale South, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The trio appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court today where they were charged with the offence of Break and Enter and Larceny Contrary to Section 229 (a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

The suspects were remanded to prison and the case was adjourned to June 23.

The trio are accused of breaking into a bond which is owned by a 38-year of businessman where they allegedly stole over $5M worth of hair ‘braids and weaves’.

The robbery occurred sometime between June 4 and 5 t Annandale Public Road, ECD.

Reports revealed that the bond was secured on Friday evening at about 17:30h, and at about 11:00h on Sunday, the businessman discovered the front door to the building was open. Upon entering, the place was ransacked several items were missing.

The police were called in and acting on information they received, an operation was conducted at Fourth Street Annandale, ECD, between 13:50h and 16:30h, where some of the stolen items were recovered.

Police later carried out another raid at Strathspey Squatting Area, ECD, at the home of a businesswoman where the other items were recovered. At the time, the items were in a building at the back of her yard.

A total of $4,840,000 worth of items were recovered.