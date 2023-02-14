Members of ‘Concerned Muslims’ to visit Turkey

Black Immigrant Daily News

DEVASTATION: A man searches for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, Türkiye on Monday. (AP PHOTO)

TWO representatives of the group Concerned Muslims of Trinidad and Tobago (CMTT) were due to leave the country on Tuesday evening to visit earthquake-ravaged Turkey, said a recent statement by the group.

Manwar Ali and Imtiaz Mohammed were due to travel to Gaziantep, Turkey, and stay in that country for ten days.

They will join CMTT’s partner Islamic Relief Worldwide on the ground in Gaziantep.

They will buy and distribute relief items on behalf of CMTT’s donors and the people of TT.

“CMTT would like to thank everyone for donating to this disaster so far and we ask you to continue donating financially to this humanitarian crisis.

“We would like to raise at least $1 million.”

CMTT had asked imams of all jamaah to request a financial donation from their members for this disaster and offered thanks in advance for continued support.

News reports on Tuesday put the latest death toll in Turkey and Syria at about 34,000 people.

