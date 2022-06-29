Member of ISIS group that killed 130 people in 2015 Paris attacks jailed for life without parole

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Paris (CNN)Salah Abdeslam, who is believed to be only surviving member of the group that carried out a series of deadly gun-and-bomb attacks across Paris in November 2015, was found guilty on Wednesday and handed France’s harshest sentence — life without the possibility of parole.

The attacks, which ISIS claimed responsibility for , left 130 people dead and 494 wounded across the French capital — in bars, restaurants, at a concert hall and outside the famed Stade de France, where a soccer match was taking place.

Abdeslam, 32, was found guilty of all five counts he was charged with. He is just the fifth person in France sentenced to life without parole since it was legalized in 1994.

Though Abdeslam was one of 20 people on trial, he was the sole defendant accused of physically carrying out the deadliest attacks that France has ever seen in peacetime.

The other suspects were charged with lesser crimes, such as helping to provide the attackers with weapons or cars. Six were tried in absentia.

Read More