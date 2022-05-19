Medical student robbed at gunpoint of car, phone & cash

A 47-year-old medical student was during the wee hours of today robbed at gunpoint of his car and cellphone in the vicinity of Ascension Primary School, Ice House Road, West Ruimveldt.

Ikechukwu Otiko, a student of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Science and Technology, was robbed by three armed men of his motorcar PNN 2975, his phone valued $50,000, and $40,000 in cash.

Reports are that at around midnight, the man was working as a taxi driver when he picked up a passenger from the Survival Supermarket on Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

The passenger requested to be taken to Ice House Road. On arrival at the location, the driver stopped the motorcar and was confronted by the two other perpetrators, who came on foot from an unknown location.

The trio then pointed guns at the victim and demanded that he exited his car.

“A scuffle ensued between the victim and the perpetrators, and one of the perpetrators dealt him several lashes in the face with his handgun. They managed to get the victim out of the car. The perpetrators entered and made good their escape with the victim’s motorcar, along with the other articles that were inside, to an unknown location,” police said.

Investigations are ongoing.