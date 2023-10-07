Mechanics, auto-electricians trained in Electric Vehicle repairs and maintenance

The participants conducting practical work during the EV boot camp

The Guyana Energy Agency hosted a 10-day EV (Electric Vehicle) Bootcamp at the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Center (MTVTC).

This training programme was conducted by Mr Steve Burr from REVAMP Training Limited (RTL) and featured both Level 3 and Level 4 training on repairs and maintenance of electric vehicles. The training was focused on building and enhancing local technical capabilities to adequately support the growing EV market.

Twelve (12) practicing mechanics and auto electricians successfully completed the Level 3 course and were subsequently awarded a Level 3 Award International in Electric/Hybrid System Repair and Replacement (Light vehicles) from the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI).

These persons have been equipped with the skills and knowledge of high and low-voltage systems and technologies in hybrid and electric vehicles and are now able to conduct routine maintenance of Electric/Hybrid Vehicles and Electric/Hybrid Vehicle System Repair and Replacement. These candidates will now add to the existing complement of thirty-eight (38) mechanics and auto-technicians who were trained over the last year.

Additionally, a batch of nineteen (19) previously trained mechanics and auto-technicians have undergone advanced certification in EV repairs and maintenance by successfully completing the level 4 training programme during the boot camp. The level 4 training was hands-on and incorporated working on live wiring and electric systems of electric vehicles.

These training programmes will increase the complement of trained and certified mechanics and auto-technicians in electric vehicle maintenance and repairs and would give existing and potential electric vehicle owners additional confidence in EV technology.

This workshop has contributed to building local capacity to support a future electric vehicle industry in Guyana as we transition to a cleaner form of energy in the transport sector. The GEA will continue to support Guyana’s sustainable energy transition through continuous capacity building, training, public awareness, and education programmes.