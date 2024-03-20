Mechanic dies after accident at Pritipaul wharf

Dead: Ravindra Seemangal

The Labour Ministry’s Occupational Safety and Health Department is currently investigating an industrial accident at Pritipaul Singh Investments at Providence, East Bank Demerara, which led to the death of a mechanic.

Ravichandra Seemangal, a 46-year-old mechanic of 104 Farm Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, succumbed three days after the incident occurred on March 13.

From the investigation, it was revealed that on the day of the accident, Seemangal was riding his bicycle while a tele hoist operator was reversing the vehicle. The tele hoist collided with the bicycle and Seemangal sustained injuries to his abdomen, feet, and hands. He succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Woodlands Hospital on Saturday.

This industrial accident is currently being investigated by a Senior Occupational Safety and Health Officer and other members of the unit. The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Pritipaul Singh Investments in a statement today said an internal investigation has been launched into the incident, while stating the company’s commitment to the highest standards of the Health & Safety standards in the industry.

See below for the full statement from Pritipaul Singh Investments:

It is with profound sadness the Management & Staff of Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc., mourn the death of a committed and dedicated employee. PSI Offers its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family.

On the 13th March, 2024, a heavy–duty piece of machinery struct a team member thereby causing him injuries which resulted in his hospitalization and subsequent death.

The Company immediately launched an investigation into the incident while simultaneously notifying the relevant authorities including the Ministry of Labor and the Guyana Police Force.

The Company, which has been in the Seafood industry for in excess of 20 years, is currently the largest Harvester, Processor & Exporter of Seafood products in Guyana and possibly the Caribbean remains committed to the deployment of the highest standards of the Health & Safety standards in the industry in its operations.

The Company’s commitment demonstrated by its adoption of the highest industry standards has been a key feature of its continued operations.

The Company is supporting & will continue to support the family of its deceased team member.

The Company will proceed with its own internal investigation while supporting all investigations commenced by the duly authorized investigative bodies.

The Company would like to repeat its expression of its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of the deceased.