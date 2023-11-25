Measures in place to ensure safety of citizens, borders – Pres. Ali assures

President Dr Irfaan Ali and other officials hoisting the Golden Arrowhead at Guyana’s border

President Dr Irfaan Ali reassured residents of Guyana’s border communities with Venezuela that his Government is focused on a peaceful and just resolution, but would not be “taking anything for granted” when it comes to addressing the border controversy.

The Head of State repeated the statement during community meetings in Mabaruma, Port Kaituma, Baramita, Kaikan and Arau.

He underscored that while Guyana fundamentally wants the issue and its approach to be resolved in a peaceful manner, the country has been putting measures in place to ensure the safety of its citizens and borders.

“I came here myself to assure you that we are together 100%, we are on top of this, we are working at every single level, we have the full support of our partners and international community and you have nothing to fear—we are with you 100%.”

“We prefer to err on the side of caution; that is why we are taking every step, that is why we are putting everything in place…we cannot take anything for granted.”

The President also stressed Guyana’s unwavering intention to follow international law and said that the country has the support of all of its international partners including CARICOM, the Commonwealth, Brazil, the United States of America and many others.

President Ali also said that “our Venezuelan brothers and sisters who are here” have nothing to fear in the country and they will continue to experience the love and welcoming nature of the people of Guyana.

Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Omar Khan and a number of Government officials were also at the meetings.