Mazaruni shopkeeper fatally stabbed; co-worker arrested

Dead Andrew Harris called “Shortman”

Police in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) are investigating the murder of a 55-year-old shopkeeper, Andrew Harris called ‘Shortman’ of Surinamo Landing, Mazaruni River.

Harris was reportedly killed sometime between Monday, July 31 and Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at ‘Mer Meria’ Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River. The suspect has been identified as his 34-year-old co-worker.

According to Police reports, Harris and the suspect had been working together on a newly constructed shop owned by a 52-year-old businesswoman of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, for the past 10 days.

The businesswoman told detectives that the suspect called her about 10:00hrs on Tuesday and informed her that he had found Harris dead at the shop.

The matter was reported to the police, who visited the area where they found the body of Harris in a slouched position on a bench, with what appeared to be blood on his jersey and on the ground where he sat.

Detectives examined the body and observed a stab wound, about 3 inches in width, to the victim’s upper left chest.

The suspect was subsequently arrested at a nearby camp and taken into custody.

Further investigations are in progress.