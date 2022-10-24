May the spirit of Diwali help bring our people closer together – Pres. Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali joined thousands of Guyanese to view the Diwali Motorcade along the route from Georgetown to the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Community Centre, East Coast Demerara. Later, President Ali joined patrons and the LBI Community Centre to enjoy a cultural presentation organized by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabah and presentation of prizes to the winning motorcades.

As Guyana joins the rest of the world in celebrating the auspicious occasion of Diwali – the Festival of Lights, President Dr Irfaan Ali is urging Guyanese to set aside all differences and let the spirit of Diwali help fuse them together.

This message was conveyed in the Head of State’s 2022 Diwali message to the nation.

“The joyous festival of Diwali is upon us once again. The First Lady and I and our family extend greetings to all Guyanese, but especially to our Hindu community, on this happy occasion,” he stated.

Diwali recalls the welcome return of Rama, Sita and Lakshman to Ayodhya. The festival also reminds of the blessings of fortune bestowed by Lakshmi.

As one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, Diwali also symbolises the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance”.President Ali noted that Diwali is a time for families, friends and foes to come together and celebrate the shared bonds of humanity.

“The noble ideals associated with this dazzling and illuminative festival remind us that the greatest gifts, which life and divine providence have bestowed upon us, are meant to be shared with our fellow brothers and sisters,” he said.

According to the Head of State, the sacred texts of Hinduism direct that all creation is infused with oneness – a divine spark, that he said, exists in everyone. The President underscored that the unity of the nation is essential to his Government’s objective of shared prosperity.

“Under the One Guyana banner, our people are coming together, rejecting the forces of division and hatred, and uniting in the pursuit of peace, progress and prosperity.May the spirit of Diwali, celebrated with such fervour in our country, help to fuse our people closer together, respecting our ethnic diversity, setting aside division and uniting all in pursuit of the common good! A happy and joyous Diwali to all of Guyana!”

In Guyana, Diwali is observed through worship, the sharing of sweets and gifts and outpourings of affection, kindness and friendliness towards others. The cleaning, decorating, and illumination of homes reflect the pride and reverence attached to the observance of this festival.

This sacred festival erupts in spectacular, bright, colourful and lively expressions, symbolic of the drowning out of negativity and despondency and the banishing of ill-will, malice and division.

Diwali foretells of the inevitable triumph of good over evil, the supersession of knowledge and truth over ignorance and dishonesty, and the primacy of unity over disunity.Only last Thursday, President Ali joined in the national Diwali celebrations by hosting a grand cultural programme in the Avenue – just outside State House – on Main Street, which has been lined with mesmerising lights. State House is also illuminated to reflect the Festival of Lights.

Packed with melodious renditions of bhajans and beautifully choreographed dances, the event was attended by Cabinet Members, senior Government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and other special invitees including members of the public.

In brief remarks at the event, the Guyanese leader reminded of the importance of coming together as a community to bring light and improvement to the lives of people, to communities and to eradicate many of the ills of the world such as hunger, poverty, wars, and all other social ills.

He also used the opportunity to charge Guyanese to commit to doing their bit in improving the circumstances of their fellow brothers and sisters.