“Matter closed” – MoFA on abuse allegations against Charrandass Persaud

Guyana’s High Commissioner to India Charrandass Persaud has been caught on camera verbally abusing a woman on the premises of his residence in India.

In the video, Persaud is heard telling the woman: “You probably want the dog to f**k you, that is what you want. And I don’t care. I don’t care who you are…f**k you.”

The video has been making its rounds on social media but this publication understands that the incident occurred since August 2021.

Following the rapid circulation of the video today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation released a statement on the incident.

See full statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is aware of material circulating on social media relating to allegations made against His Excellency Charrandass Persaud, High Commissioner of Guyana to India regarding an incident which occurred on August 1, 2021 on the premises of the High Commissioner’s residence.

This matter, brought to the attention of the Ministry of External Affairs of India by High Commissioner Persaud, was fully investigated by the relevant authorities and a formal response to the High Commission dated September 3, 2022 indicates that “allegations of sexual abusive words to complainant has [sic] not been substantiated”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation therefore considers this matter closed.