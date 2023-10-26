Mastermind, other suspects remain in custody over Middle Road murder

Amit Singh (deceased) and Yogeendra Sukhdeo (suspect)

Four suspects remain in police custody as investigations continue into the murder of Amit Singh, the son of a popular Campbellville, Georgetown businessman which occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

Singh was murdered at a house at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown.

Among the suspects is Yogeendra Sukhdeo, the victim’s close friend and business associate – who is said to be the mastermind behind the murder.

The other three suspects are Sukhdeo’s three employees, who have since denied their involvement in the crime.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told this publication that police are still trying to ascertain their respective alibis.

Police had reported that the victim was lured to the house under the pretext that a group of men had gold for sale.

Whilst at the house, four perpetrators brutally murdered the victim, after which, they wrapped his body in a sheet. The suspects then fled the scene, taking with them the cash that the victim had taken to purchase the gold.

The perpetrators then locked the building, leaving the victim’s body inside.

Based on intelligence received, ranks from the Criminal Investigations Department arrested Sukhdeo who has since confessed to the crime and led police to his house at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) where the stolen $7.7 million was stashed.