Massy WCPL: Dottin grasps dramatic win in super over

Deandra Dottin’s cool head and power hitting saw Trinbago Knight Riders defeat Guyana Amazon Warriors in a pulsating encounter in the 2024 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad.

A defeat would have been terminal for Dottin’s side but a last-gasp Super Over victory win saw the Knight Riders get their first points on the board to keep their competition hopes alive.

Both sides scored 128 runs off their twenty overs to set up a tied match and a box office finish. Dottin top scored for the Knight Riders with 53 from 38 balls at the top of the order before a stutter in the middle overs was then rescued by valuable contributions from Shikha Pandey (25) and Kycia Knight (16).

The Warriors looked to have the run chase in hand. With Erin Burns playing a patient innings to score her second fifty in succession and with Shemaine Campbelle in support they needed a seemingly manageable 19 runs off the final three overs. Two quick run-outs scuppered the Warriors’ chances with Burns and Chloe Tryon both caught short of the crease in the dying stages of the main game to take the match into a Super Over finish.

Shabnim Ismail took the ball for the Warriors in the Super Over having impressed once again with figures of 2/24 in the match. Dottin then grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and smeared two huge sixes off the first three deliveries, the second of which saw her fall to her knees as she propelled the ball high and long over the rope on the leg side.

A single saw Jemimah Rodrigues come on strike for the final two deliveries, the diminutive batter showing her class with a cover drive for four off the final ball from Ismail. The Knight Riders scoring a whopping 19 runs off their six deliveries.

The Warriors’ response did not go to plan. Jess Jonassen was her frugal self with the ball in hand all evening and bowled the Super Over for the Knight Riders to close out the match.

Chloe Tryon was run out for the second time in a matter of minutes, this time off the very first ball of the super over, before Burns then slapped a catch to Dottin in the covers.

Campbelle and Natasha McLean saw out the last rites but by then the target was out of reach for the Warriors. Dottin’s side dealt with the pressure of defending a total twice in one evening and live to fight another day in the tournament. (CPLT20)