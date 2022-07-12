Massy recalls Jergens Moisturizer after bacteria discovery

See full statement issued by Massy Distribution:

This notice serves to advise you that KAO USA Inc. together with its distributor Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc. are voluntarily recalling its Jergens® 10 OZ Ultra Healing Moisturizer, with lot number: ZU722771 as it was discovered the presence of bacteria known as Pluralibacter gergoviae which may affect people with weakened immune systems and can be more susceptible to infections.

There have been no reports of patient’s illness or death and only 276 units were affected in Guyana.

In case you are an affected consumer, you may contact our distributor on the following telephone number 592-220-8198 Ext #179 where assistance for a reimbursement will be provided.

KAO USA Inc. and Massy Distribution, apologise for any inconvenience caused.