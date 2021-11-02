Massy opens new $162M location at Ruimveldt

Massy Stores’ newest location at Ruimveldt, Georgetown

Massy Stores today opened its fifth location in the country at Ruimveldt, Georgetown, as the organisation seeks to respond to the growing demands for its services.

This $165M investment is Massy Stores’ third new location for the year 2021, and adds to its existing branches at Providence, Turkeyen, Montrose, and Vreed-en-Hoop.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, General Manager Robert Singh posited that Massy is on a mission to deliver a world-class retail experience in Guyana.

Like its other locations, this new store has a number of local produces, meat, prepared meals and baked goods, a wide variety of product lines from globally-recognised brands, and various options such as gluten free and vegan products.

The store also has a MoneyGram and SurePay outlet, along with a pharmacy.

In addition to this, customers will benefit from loyalty rewards, while teachers are expected to benefit from special discounts.

“We have a robust and exciting loyalty programme that continues to reward our shoppers, bonus rewards are there every time you shop, I will also point out that this reward programme is also applicable and transferable within all our retail centers,” the General Manager explained.

“We’ve also incorporated a special discount for teachers, our teachers will be benefiting from a special discount every time they shop at Massy Stores,” Singh added.

In light of the pandemic, he also reiterated that Massy Stores continues to put the safety of their customers and employees first and continues to be one of the most “sanitary” shopping environments across Guyana.