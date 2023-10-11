Massive grass fire erupts at Brighton, Corentyne

A massive grass fire has erupted at several sections of Brighton Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The fire was reportedly seen shortly after 13:00h in the front lands but moved towards the backlands and engulfed most of the vegetation there.

Some residents say the thick smoke emanating from the grass forced them to leave their homes and stand on the roadside in the hot sun for hours and remained there into nightfall.

There are also reports that animal farmers were unable to set free their animals, which were locked up in pens.

One resident said she has five pit bulls which were all in a pen and being affected by the smoke while she and the rest of her family remained on the roadside.

Over the past days, several grass fires have been reported in the region.

On Tuesday, one forced the suspension of classes at Canje Secondary School.

Also on Thursday, the western half of Stanleytown Cemetery in New Amsterdam was under fire.