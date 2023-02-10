Massive fire destroys Parika Market

Black Immigrant Daily News

Fire ravaging the Parika Marketing Centre [Credit: Kevin Somwaru]

A fire of so far unknown origin is currently ravaging the Parika Marketing Centre on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE).

The fire erupted at around 14:30hrs and according to eyewitnesses, the structure is almost completely flattened by the flames.

The Parika Market was being rehabilitated and works were slated to be completed this year.

It was reported that the Parika market enhancement initiative, which has seen investment of over $30 million, was seeing infrastructural development to the facility, as well as the addition of a canopy walkway, among other upgrades.

The reconstruction of the market formed part of a broader initiative to improve and modernise the conditions of markets across the country.

NewsAmericasNow.com