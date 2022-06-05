Mass shooting at Nigeria church kills dozens, says local lawmaker

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Nigeria (CNN)A church in southwestern Nigeria became the site of a bloody attack on Sunday, according to local lawmakers.

Attackers stormed into the church in the city of Owo and began “shooting sporadically,” Adeyemi Olayemi, the legislator representing the Owo constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly, told CNN.

At least 28 people were killed, Olayemi said.

“The attackers came in motorcycles and started shooting sporadically,” he said. “They killed many people inside the church.”

Victims are being are taken to Federal Medical Center in Owo, Olayemi said.

Read More