Mark Singh is new CEO of MMG

Mark Singh

MMG, the industry leader in mobile finance in Guyana, today announced the appointment of Mark Singh as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 2023.

Mark Singh brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership for the company. He previously occupied the role of VP of Finance and Corporate Controller at GTT since 2016. With a career spanning over a decade, he continues to demonstrate a deep understanding of financial market dynamics, strategic vision, and a commitment to driving organizational success.

Mark has consistently delivered results in his previous roles, through innovative approaches and a focus on building strong, collaborative teams. His passion for industry-specific trends aligns seamlessly with MMG’s mission and positions him as the ideal leader to guide the company through its next phase of growth.

“I am honoured and excited to join mmg as its new CEO,” said Mark Singh. “mmg has a rich history in pioneering mobile finance here in Guyana, and I am eager to work alongside the talented team to build upon that legacy. Together, we will continue to innovate, drive operational excellence, and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

As CEO, Mark will continue to drive mmg as the solution to make lives easier across all ten regions and contribute to the company’s overall growth in Guyana. His strategic leadership will play a crucial role in propelling mmg to new heights in an ever-evolving market.

The company’s Board of Directors expresses confidence in Mark Singh’s ability to lead mmg into a successful future. “Mark’s extensive experience and impressive leadership skills make him the perfect choice to guide mmg through its next chapter. We believe his vision and strategic acumen will not only strengthen our position in the market but also drive sustained success for the company,” said David Soo Ting, Board Director of Mobile Money Guyana.

Mark holds a qualification from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), demonstrating his commitment to professionalism and excellence in financial management. Team mmg welcomes Mark Singh and looks forward to a future of continued growth and success for the largest e-commerce industry leader in Guyana.