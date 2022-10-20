March 13 to be Local Govt Elections

See full statement from the Government:

The Government of Guyana is committed to the upholding of democracy and believes that the holding of Local Government Elections (LGE) is an important pillar in our democratic political system.

Pursuant to this belief, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall has appointed March 13, 2023 as the date for LGE.

Hon. Dharamlall today, October 20, 2022, l wrote to Justice (Retd) Claudette Singh, Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) appointing the date based on the work plan submitted by GECOM.

“Please be informed that pursuant to Section 35 (1) of the Local Authorities (Elections) Act, Chapter 28:03, I appoint March 13, 2023, as the day on which elections of Councillors for Local Authorities shall be held,” Hon. Dharamlall wrote to Justice Singh.

Accordingly, an Order under Section 35 shall be published in the Gazette appointing the date. As part of the Government’s commitment, some $2.9 Billion has been allocated to GECOM for preparatory works to ensure the successful planning and execution of LGE.