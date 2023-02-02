Marcella Liburd Sworn in as the First Female Governor General

Black Immigrant Daily News

Her Excellency Ms. Marcella Liburd JP was sworn in at 11:50pm at Government House, Springfield, Basseterre, St. Kitts as the Governor-General of Saint Kitts, and Nevis. This is a historic moment for our Federation as she will be the first female Governor-General.

Ms. Liburd will succeed His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, KC, JP, LL.D.

Her Excellency Marcella Liburd has served St. Kitts and Nevis in various capacities, as a teacher, lawyer, Senator, Deputy Speaker, Speaker of the National Assembly, and Cabinet Minister of the Federal Government.

Marcella Liburd obtained her Bachelor of Laws with honours in 1992 from the Norman Manley Law School (NMLS) where she continued her education, earning a Legal Education Certificate from NMLS in 1994.

She was called to the Saint Kitts and Nevis Bar of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in 1994. Ms. Liburd was served as Senator and Deputy Speaker of the Saint Kitts and Nevis National Assembly for the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration before being appointed in 2004 as Speaker of the National Assembly. She served in that capacity until 2008.

Ms. Liburd has served as the Minister of Health, Social Services, Community Development, Culture and Gender Affairs, and acted as Prime Minister on occasion.

Her Excellency Marcella Liburd has piloted several legislations over the years including the Domestic Violence Act and Equal Pay Act. In 2011, Ms. Liburd was nominated among prominent women for her contributions to the development of gender equality.

In 2013, Marcella Liburd became the first female to be elected as Chairperson of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party in its then 81-year history and in 2018 she became the first female Deputy National Leader of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party.

Her Excellency Ms. Marcella Liburd served as the Governor-General’s Deputy on Thursday, 15th September 2022.

Her appointment by His Majesty King Charles III is historic as she becomes first female Governor General of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The Swearing-In Ceremony will be carried live on ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation channels, the national radio and television station.

