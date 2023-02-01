Marcella Liburd sworn in as St. Christopher and Nevis’ first female Governor-General

Black Immigrant Daily News

History was witnessed on Feb. 1, in the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis when the first female Governor-General was sworn in, in the person of Marcella Liburd, during a brief but significant ceremony at Government House.

Liburd, who succeeds Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, was administered the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance, making her the fifth Governor-General of the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis.

Before being appointed as Governor-General Liburd served as the Federation’s Governor-General’s Deputy since September 2022.

The swearing-in of Governor-General Marcella Liburd was attended by a small group of invitees. An installation ceremony is scheduled for the first female Governor-General at Government House on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 4:30 p.m.

