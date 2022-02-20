MARAD looking at new designs for water taxis to enhance safety

Water taxis at the Stabroek Stelling

Director-General of the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) Stephen Thomas has revealed that they will be developing a new design for water taxis that operate across the country.

During a recent interview with this publication, Thomas explained that safety is MARAD’s main priority. He added that the new designs will not only increase safety but comfort for passengers as well.

“With respect to maritime safety, we continue to strive to improve so that persons travelling on all the waterways especially like the water taxis, aka speed boats, their safety, of course, is an absolute priority.”

“And what we’re working on, we’re even developing this year, a new boat concept; a new design for these boats to enhance safety and comfort and sanitation.”

“We still want to take it to another level, sturdier construction and these things. So, that’s one of the things we’re crafting out.”

Thomas further stated that the designs will have to be examined and tested before it is implemented/ However, he noted that it will be rolled out long before 2025.

“That’s on our plans for this year. We’re hoping that we can get the design completed this year. [Then] we have to test the design and things like that.”

The DG went onto add that they will be looking at the largest size of these taxis first, this being those that traverse the Demerara River, then other designs will be implemented at other locations.

“It will be for all the passenger services, Demerara has the biggest size of boats because this has the largest number of persons. So, by default basically, we’ll be looking at Demerara first then the others would spin-off that. But in the entire country, we’re looking to up the standard.”

“Safety of the Guyanese population is our absolute priority and the public should feel assured that these boats don’t operate inline, they have regulatory agency, you have any issues with them, we have a website and they surely contact us on infringement or even with other ship,” the MARAD Head stressed.