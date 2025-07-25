Fmr GTU Head lauds progress in education sector under PPP/C, cautions against unsustainable promises Suspect arrested, admits to setting fire to fish vendor's house 33 karatekas successful at Shotokan Karate grading exams Amid dwindling support, Norton says there is 'hope for the future' for APNU+AFC alliance 22-Y-O who died at Diamond Hospital was in critical condition - MOH EBD Road reopens nearly 12 hours ahead of schedule
Local News

“Many more will get contracts” – Jagdeo tells Lindeners

03 August 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Promote your business with NAN
General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Sunday at the PPP/C Public Meeting

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo today told thousands of supporters at the rally in Wismar, Linden, that a whopping $18 billion investment was made in the last two years on improving road networks.

“We promised to spend more money in your communities and in the last two years alone, you had $18 billion spent on building roads,” Dr Jagdeo said.

Not only did residents benefit from smoother roadways, but some 700 odd individuals would have gained employment to undertake these important projects.

According to Dr Jagdeo, as the PPP/C Administration rolls out the second phase of development 2025 and beyond, residents of the mining town will gain more opportunities like these.

“There will be new opportunities because when we start building the concrete drains here in Linden and across the country, many more will get contracts,” he said.

A section of the large gathering of PPP/C supporters at the massive rally in Linden on Sunday

Dr Jagdeo told the massive gathering that in the next term, youths can look forward to better-paying jobs, education and training opportunities and improvement in the basic services like healthcare.

For example, Dr Jagdeo revealed that US$30 million will be spent on upgrading the Linden Regional Hospital into a state-of-the-art facility.

He said that young people will have opportunities to establish their own businesses through the special development bank, that the PPP/C Administration aims to create in the new term.

“We are going to tackle cost of living to make sure that we bring down costs. We will put more money in people’s pockets. You will get more grants from the government, the pensioners will see an increase, and everyone will see an increase,” the vice president affirmed.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo today at the PPP/C Rally

As the election season draws closer, Dr Jagdeo stressed the importance of voting for a party with a clear vision for the country. To this end, he said, “We are a party of substance. A party that is offering a future for every Guyanese.” (DPI)

Support us

Related News

25 July 2025

Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit closes in Guyana with landmark commitments, innovative...

01 August 2025

African-Guyanese made indelible contributions and laid the foundation to shape Guyana’s ...

26 July 2025

“Crop insurance is a lifeline for us” – Essequibo rice farmer

30 July 2025

GSL is a privately owned and managed initiative – GBC tells Norton