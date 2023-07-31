Mangroves play a vital role in our sea defense efforts – Min. Mustapha

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha with EMC Managing Director Shyam Nokta, British High Commissioner Jane Miller and other officials during Sunday’s mangrove tour

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha has underscored the important role that mangroves play as part of Guyana’s sea defence.

In observance of this year’s activities for International Day for the Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystems, the Agriculture Ministry’s National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) in collaboration with Environmental Management Consultants (EMC) Foundation hosted a mangrove odyssey to bring awareness of the importance of mangroves.

The event took place along the seawall from Turkeyen to Ogle and saw participation from several government officials and members of the diplomatic community.

During remarks, Minister Mustapha said that mangroves play an important role in preserving Guyana’s local ecosystem while acting as a natural sea defense.

“We are living in a region that is very vulnerable, the second most vulnerable in the world and we must be prepared. I’ve been having regular discussions with the EMC and I can assure you that there will be more activities like this to highlight the critical role mangroves play in preserving our eco-system as well as developing our natural sea defenses,” he noted.

Minister Mustapha also noted that the government has, over the last three years, expended hundreds of millions of dollars as part of Guyana’s efforts to regenerate mangroves along Guyana’s coast.

“Since I became Agriculture Minister, the government has expended in excess of $500 million to support our mangrove restoration efforts. This shows the government’s commitment to ensuring these systems are preserved. Although these efforts have a positive impact, we cannot do it alone. We need support from other organizations. I am pleased to see so many organizations onboard. I want to encourage others to come onboard so that we can have more activities like this and make a greater impact,” he added.

The day’s activities also included bird watching, games, and exhibitions aimed at highlighting the importance of mangroves.

British High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E. Jane Miller, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guyana, Yeşim Oruç, EMC’s Managing Director, Shyam Nokta, and other staff of the Ministry of Agriculture also participated in the event. (Extracted and Modified from DPI)