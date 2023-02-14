Management, Staff, And Security Issues At BTC Under Review After Murder Charge Against Ward – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

A review has been announced for management, staff, and security issues at the Boys Training Centre (BTC) after police charged a 15-year-old ward at the facility with the murder last month of 78-year-old Marcellina Alexis.

The Cas en Bas resident had a stab wound to the neck.

“We have issues as it relates to staffing and management issues of the Boys Training Centre and some steps will be taken in addressing these things,” Minister of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment Joachim Henry told a news conference on Tuesday.

Henry said staff could expect management changes at the BTC.

– Advertisement –

“In the medium term, we will embark on a management audit,” the Minister told reporters.

“We will also be looking at the suitability of persons working there as well because some persons go through wear and tear. Some of them may be tired. Some of them may want to be placed elsewhere. So all of this will be taken into consideration with a view of creating a better environment for persons to work,” Henry stated.

In addition, he indicated that efforts would get underway to beef up security.

“We are hoping to intensify the security mesures that we have,” the Minister disclosed, adding that the intention would not be to ‘police’ the young wards but to ensure their safety and that of the surrounding community.

In response to whether BTC staff were at fault due to reports that the ward had escaped from the institution prior to the murder of Marcellina Alexis, Henry explained that there is an ongoing investigation regarding what transpired.

“So I cannot speak in terms of who is to be blamed,” he told Tuesday’s news conference.

– Advertisement –