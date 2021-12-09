Man, who went missing 14 days ago, found dead

Dead: Rakesh Ramcharran

A 25-year-old man of Number 11 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB), who went missing some 14 days ago, was yesterday found dead.

Rakesh Ramcharran, a father of one, was found dead in the backlands of Number 11 Village, WCB. His body was badly decomposed but family members were able to identify him based on the clothes he was wearing. Additionally, his national identification card was found in his possession.

Reports are that the man had left home for work on November 25 and never returned.

Ramcharran and his wife got married in December 2015 and together, they have a five-year-old son.

Investigations are ongoing.

Editor’s Note: This article previously stated that Rakesh Ramcharran went missing on November 11 but it has since been corrected to state that he went missing on November 25.