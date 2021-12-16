Man, who instructed child to steal, charged



The Georgetown Magistrates' Court

Dwayne Barker of Laing Avenue, Georgetown, a 24-year-old carpenter who allegedly instructed a child to steal a cellphone, was on Wednesday charged with larceny and placed on $20,000 bail after appearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in that Georgetown Magistrate’s court.

The accused has pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on December 10, at Laing Avenue Georgetown, he stole a cellphone belonging to Ryan McCovey valued at $67,000.

The Police Prosecutor told the court that the parties are known to each other, and on the day in question, the men were at a shop when Barker allegedly instructed a 12-year-old boy to “pick up” McCovey’s phone.

The minor picked up the phone and handed it to Barker.

Someone later informed McCovey that the child had picked up his phone, and the man reported the matter to the Police station. When the Police ranks contacted the child, he told them that he had given the phone to Barker. According to the prosecutor, Barker was later arrested, told of the offence against him, and charged. The phone has not been found.

With no objection to bail raised by the prosecutor, the Chief Magistrate ordered Barker to post bail in the sum of $20,000. The alleged phone thief has already been served with statements. His next court date is January 10, 2022, when he will appear before city Magistrate Dylon Bess.