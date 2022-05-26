Man, who constantly abused ex-wife, allegedly shot dead by police

A 30-year-old man, who repeatedly abused his ex-wife and was in constant violation of a protection order against him, was reportedly shot dead by police.

Dead is Deanraj Singh, called “Steve” of Riverview Squatting Area, Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death which occurred at around 20:00h on May 24 at Riverview.

Reports are that Singh and his ex-wife, a 32-year-old mother of three, had separated several years ago.

However, Singh would still visit the woman where he would assault her.

As such, on June 25, 2021, the woman was granted a Protection Order by the court against him.

But police said that, “despite the order being granted, he consistently violated the order by going to her house and beating her up and damaging her property.”

Police said the man was also charged criminally with Break and Enter Larceny and other offences including assault. In fact, two arrest warrants were issued for both offences. “He also has several criminal charges pending against him,” police said.

On the day in question, the woman was at home when Singh went to the house and severely beat her up.

“She called the Ruimveldt Police Station and reported the incident. Police ranks, including a member of the Neighbourhood Police, all responded to the report. One of the Police ranks was carrying a .38 revolver and six live rounds,” Police Headquarters explained in a statement.

The ranks went to a house at Riverview Ruimveldt the suspect and some friends were consuming alcohol.

When Singh saw the ranks, he ran into a house, jumped through a window, and dashed towards the Demerara River.

The cops as well as the victim gave chase.

“One of the police ranks claim that while walking on the landing heading towards the river, he heard a sound coming from the bushes on the riverbank, so he quickly shined his torchlight in the direction and saw [Singh] with an object in his right hand, which was followed by a loud explosion, so he immediately discharged two rounds in [Singh’s] direction, and he saw him run and jump into the Demerara River,” Police explained.

A search was then conducted for the man but he was not found.

The following day, a fisherman of Riverview Squatting Area discovered that man’s body lying on the mudflat of the Demerara River.

The body was examined by crime scene technicians who discovered one suspected gunshot wound on the right side of his abdomen.

The body is at the mortuary pending a postmortem examination. The area was searched, but no trace of the suspect’s suspected firearm was discovered.

The hands of both the suspect and the police rank, as well as clothing, were collected for the examination of gun powder residue. The firearm, ammunition and spent shells were marked, sealed, and delivered to the Ballistic Department for analysis.