Man wanted for questioning in relation to deadly Barnwell fire

Wanted: Junior Cedric Dey

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bulleting for Junior Cedric Dey, also known as ‘Trini’, for questioning in relation to the deadly fire at Barnwell North, aback Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The fire claimed the lives of three children, aged 1, 6 and 8. They have been identified as Zhlia Flur, Trayshon Kippins, and Timothy Kippins.

Dey’s last known address is Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

“The wanted man also speaks with a Trinidadian accent. Please contact the nearest police station if you see this man whose photo is seen in this post,” police said.

Reports are that the fire started at around 01:25h today. The children’s mother, 23-year-old Tracy Flur, was at work at the time.

The woman works as a security guard to take care of the children whose fathers are not present in their lives.

Residents of the community told this publication that the woman was involved in a relationship with an abusive individual who had previously threatened to burn down her house.