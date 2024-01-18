Man wanted for Linden shallow grave murder arrested in Suriname

L-R: Shaquan Alleyne (suspect) and Shonette Dover (victim)

Members of the Paramaribo Regional Assistance Team today apprehended Shaquawn Alleyne, better known as ‘Izwe Boss’.

The suspect had been wanted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) since 2021 for the brutal murder of his girlfriend, 20-year-old Shonnette Dover.

The victim was said to have been buried in the suspect’s backyard after the murder. A younger sister of the victim who witnessed the shooting alerted police about the case.

On the instructions of the sister, the victim’s body was found in the yard. Since then, Alleyne managed to hide from the police. The Guyanese police strongly suspected that the suspect had fled to Suriname in order to evade arrest.

After thorough investigation, the suspect was identified, arrested and handed over to the police in Suriname for arraignment.

Surinamese media has reported that he will be transferred to Guyana, according to procedure.