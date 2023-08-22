Man wanted for kidnapping baby from ex-wife

Satesh Jagnauth

Diligent works by police officers in Berbice resulted in the safe return of a one-month-old baby girl to her mother, after she was reportedly kidnapped by the woman’s ex-husband.

Nalinie Sukhoo Singh, a 32-year-old unemployed woman of Number 72 Village, Corentyne Berbice, reported that her ex-husband Satesh Jagnauth, a 28-year-old fisherman of the same village, had assaulted her and took away the baby on Monday night.

Singh said her ex-husband was out at sea for some 14 days and upon his return, he went by her residence to visit the child.

Singh said she gave him the child to hold in the yard, and after a few minutes, she approached him to collect the child, and an argument ensued between them.

Jagnauth, who at the time appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, then put the child down on a table and dealt Singh several lashes about her body with a stick, after which he picked up the child and ran into some bushes in the back of the yard and began to head for the backlands.

The woman reported the incident to Police at Springlands at about 20:56hrs on the night.

Police ranks made checks at Number 55 Village, Corentyne Berbice, at his parent’s house, where his 66-year-old mother said she had not seen the man for weeks.

Further checks were made at his sister’s residence at Number 55 Village Corentyne Berbice, but this was also futile. Police also made checks in the Number 72 backlands, but these were unsuccessful.

The Police ranks did not give up and continued their search throughout the night.

At about 8:30hrs today, based on information received, Police went to a house at Number 72 Village where they saw the suspect and the baby.

The suspect was seen running away with the baby, and the police chased him. The baby was later found abandoned near a trench at Number 67 Village Corentyne, Berbice.

The baby was picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital. There, she was seen and examined by a doctor. The baby is presently under observation at the said hospital with her mother, and her condition is stable.

The suspect remains at large.