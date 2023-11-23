Man to serve life in prison for raping woman at knifepoint

Dinesh Seepersaud

Dinesh Seepersaud, a man from Corentyne, who entered a guilty plea to the allegation of raping a woman in November 2020, was on Thursday sentenced to life in prison.

The custodial punishment was handed down by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Berbice High Court.

Seepersaud called “Quicksilver”, 42, had previously pleaded guilty to the charge which read that between November 20 and 21 2020, he engaged in sexual penetration with the victim against her will. He had also admitted taking $42,000 from the woman’s home during a burglary.

During the sentencing hearing on Thursday, prosecutor Muntaz Ali presented the victim’s impact statement, which described the anguish she had to cope with after the horrific ordeal.

“I want justice… I don’t want to see him back. I want him to get a life sentence,” she expressed.

In his sentencing remarks, Justice Kissoon stated that violent and heinous crimes such as rape are prevalent and will not be tolerated by the courts. According to the Judge, the court will impose harsh penalties in an effort to deter like-minded offenders.

The Judge noted that Seepersaud has been “steadfast in his refusal to reform or rehabilitate” himself, referencing his prior conviction for break and enter and larceny.

In the circumstances, Seepersaud received a life sentence with the possibility of being paroled after 14 years for the rape and five years for the break-and-enter offence.

The two sentences will run concurrently.

This rapist was represented by Attorney-at-Law Surihya Sabsook.

He had broken into the woman’s home and had her endure a terrifying ordeal while threatening to kill her with a knife.

He took the money, ransacked her house, and sexually assaulted her before fleeing.