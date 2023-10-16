Man stabs wife to death after accusing him of sleeping with “Spanish girl”

A 42-year-old Cook was brutally stabbed to death by her reputed husband during a heated argument at their camp at Princeville Backdam, Potaro, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) in the wee hours of Monday.

The dead woman has been identified as Christina Holder.

Police stated that the now dead woman and the suspect, 41, have been in a common-law relationship for the past 12 years. On Sunday evening at about 23:00h, the victim and the suspect were at their camp imbibing ‘high wine’ with coke and water while playing cards.

However, at about 02:00h on Sunday, a worker from a nearby camp was awakened by a noise emanating from the couple’s camp which is about 100 feet away. The worker said he heard the couple arguing followed by a crashing sound after which Christina was heard screaming for help.

The worker said he immediately ran to the couple’s camp and saw the now-dead woman with several stab wounds on her body, including her face and arms. At the time, she was naked.

She subsequently collapsed to the ground, and the suspect was also there with blood on his body. The matter was immediately reported to the Mahdia Police Station.

As detectives arrived at the scene, the woman was found motionless with multiple stab wounds to her body, face, and arms.

Meanwhile, the suspect was contacted by Police and told of the allegation levelled against him, to which he responded: “She accused me of f*#*king a Spanish girl.”

As such, he was arrested and escorted to the Mahdia Police Station along with the alleged murder weapon. Investigations are continuing.