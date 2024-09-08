Man stabs self after killing estranged wife, injuring her nephew

See below for the full police report:

Detectives in Regional Division #3 are investigating an alleged murder committed on Alexis Roxanne Harris called ‘Cullie’, Female Guyanese of Mixed Ancestry, aged 29 years, a Farmer of Hill Foot, Linden Soesdyke Highway; which occurred on Sunday, September 08, 2024 at about 12:20 hrs at Free and Easy, West Bank Demerara, allegedly by her reputed husband James Lord, Male Guyanese of East Indian decent, age 35 years, a Labourer.

Inquiries disclosed that the now deceased was living with the suspect and their children at Hill Foot, Linden Soesdyke Highway, however, about two months ago they had a misunderstanding and she was allegedly assaulted by the suspect who threatened to kill her. This caused the deceased to move out of the home with her children, to her sister’s residence in Free and Easy, West Bank Demerara.

It is alleged that at about 12:00hrs on Sunday, September 08, 2024, the suspect visited the sister’s residence to see his children. It is claimed that the deceased was on her cell phone, and this angered the suspect, who took away the cell phone and broke it. It is further reported that the deceased then went and sat on the stairway outside, but the suspect followed her, took out a knife from his haversack, and attempted to stab her. His nephew, Junior Lord, who was there at the time, heard the commotion and intervened. He attempted to take away the knife, but the suspect dealt him a stab wound to his abdomen, and he fell. The suspect then rushed towards the deceased and stabbed her to her left side breast and her right hand. She ran and collapsed into a nearby drain, while the suspect made good his escape on foot to the sea dam area.

Junior Lord was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital by public-spirited citizens where he was treated and admitted as a patient in a stable but serious condition.