Man stabbed to death; suspect hospitalised after row over female

A stabbing incident on Friday has left one man dead and another hospitalised after they had a confrontation at Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice, allegedly over a female.

The dead man has been identified as only “Fineman”. The suspect, a 44-year-old resident of Rose Hall Town, is currently hospitalised with two stabbed wounds.

The incident occurred sometime around 17:45h at May Cock Street, Rose Hall Town.

Reports are that the suspect, called “Anto”, saw his living mate speaking with “Fineman” and an argument ensued between the suspect and the deceased over a female.

During this, “Anto” reportedly became furious and approached “Fineman”, withdrew a blue handle knife from his pants-waist and dealt the man one stab to his chest.

“Fineman” made a few steps before collapsing.

“Anto” reportedly left the scene, saying he was going to make a report at the police station.

In the meanwhile, the lifeless body of “Fineman” was escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital by the police and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sometime after, “Anto” was taken to the same hospital with two stab wounds – one to his neck and one to his abdomen.

He was admitted and indicated that he was first stabbed by “Fineman” and acted in self-defence.

“Anto” was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he is a patient currently under Police guard.

Investigations are ongoing.