Man stabbed to death after drinking spree

Police in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) are investigating the circumstances of an alleged murder committed on 32-year-old Calsen Joseph of Karaudarnau Village, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo).

The crime occurred on Monday at around 17:00hrs at Puttering Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River. The suspect is in custody

Investigations revealed that the victim and the suspect worked together on a land dredge operation in the backdam.

On the day in question, a group of workers all went to the landing where they began imbibing alcohol.

At around 14:00hrs, as they were proceeding back to the camp, an argument ensued between the suspect and the victim which led to a fight. They were eventually parted after which the victim allegedly slapped the suspect, which caused the suspect to retaliate by hitting the victim to the head with a spanner.

In response, the victim drew a knife from his waist and attempted to stab the suspect, but the suspect overpowered the victim, took away the knife and dealt the victim a stab to his rib cage, which caused him to collapse.

Upon arrival at the scene, police observed the body of the victim lying on his back and when examined, a single stab wound was observed to his left side about his rib area.

 