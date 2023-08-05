Man snatches gun from attackers during scuffle; weapon recovered by police

The firearm and ammo found

A Berbice man snatched a loaded firearm from two persons during a confrontation early this morning in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). The weapon has since been recovered by the police.

Reports from the Guyana Police Force revealed that ranks, acting on information received, went to a supermarket at Essex Street, New Amsterdam, where a .38 Revolver and one live .38 ammunition were found.

A 29-year-old Security Guard attached to the supermarket related that he was on duty at the said location when he saw Oswain Lawson called ‘Blacka’ running towards the supermarket with one identifiable male and one identifiable female chasing after him.

The guard, who reported the firearm to the police, recalled seeing Lawson throw what appeared to be a firearm into the supermarket compound. Shortly after, the man and woman eventually caught up to him and dealt him several lashes about his body with a piece of wood, whilst enquiring about the firearm.

Lawson then managed to run away and his two attackers left.

After recovering the weapon from the scene, the ranks returned to the Central Police Station, where they saw Lawson, who had gone to make a report about the incident.

Lawson claimed that he and an identifiable individual had a misunderstanding that led to a scuffle between them. An identifiable female who was there with the said male pulled out what appeared to be a firearm from her waist. As a result, Lawson dealt her one lash with a Guinness bottle to the right hand, causing the weapon to fall to the ground.

The man told the police that he picked up the firearm and ran through Essex Street, and the identifiable male and female gave chase behind him with pieces of wood in their hands. Lawson further related that as he ran through Essex Street, he threw the firearm into the supermarket compound. The man and woman caught up with him and dealt him several lashes about his body before he managed to escape.

Marks of violence were seen on Lawson’s body, and Police escorted him to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for medical attention. He is presently in Police custody, assisting with the investigation.

The suspected firearm and ammunition were marked, sealed and lodged in his presence at the Central Police Station. Efforts by the Police so far to locate the identifiable man and woman have proven futile.