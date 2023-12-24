Man shot dead by security guard after attempting to rob Campbellville business

A security guard attached to a popular distribution business in Campbellville, Georgetown, fatally shot a man whom he claimed attempted to break into a container belonging to the business.

The incident occurred at about 00:05h just outside of D. Singh Trading between Campbell Avenue and Delph Street, Georgetown.

According to police reports, the identity of the dead man is so far unknown. He was shot by a 31-year-old Supernumerary Constable employed by Bently Security Service, who was armed with a Glock 19 Pistol and 14 live matching rounds (property of the security firm).

Investigations revealed that the Supernumerary Constable was on security duty at a prominent business place when he observed a man next to a container that belonged to the business owners.

The suspect, who was armed with a chopper, was about 35 feet from where the security guard was standing. He was observed pulling at the padlocks that secured the container. Inside the container were apples and other fruits and vegetables that were imported.

The security guard said he called out to the man to desist from trying to break the lock.

“The guard said the man then turned towards his direction and began to advance towards him aggressively with the chopper in his hand. The guard said he again called on the man to desist but he continued to advance towards him. As a result, the guard drew his firearm and discharged one round in the man’s direction. The man made a few steps and fell to the ground. He was clad in a blue short pants, a white jersey, white socks and a pair of red slippers. A black-handle chopper was seen on the ground next to him,” the police said.

The body was examined and what appeared to be a gunshot wound was seen to his left side face. Two smoking utensils were found on him, one in his pants pocket and one in his pants crutch.

The scene was processed by ranks from CID headquarters. The man was pronounced dead by a Doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The security guard was arrested and is presently in custody assisting with the investigation. The firearm was also seized and lodged.