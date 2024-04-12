Man shoots brother during row over woman

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

At approximately 11:00 pm on Thursday, April, 11, 2024, an incident occurred at Lot 21 Castello Housing Scheme in La Penitence. The incident involved two brothers, Lawrence Fanfair and Rendell Vanrassum. Lawrence, a 38-year-old Taxi Driver who lives at the mentioned address, was allegedly shot by his younger brother Rendell, who is 32 years old and currently unemployed and resides at the same address.

The incident occurred due to a dispute that arose between the two brothers over a woman whom Lawrence was in a relationship with. At the time of the argument, Lawrence was sitting on a chair outside their house. During the heated exchange, Rendell reportedly pulled out a black handgun from his right side pants waist and fired a shot at his brother, which hit Lawrence on his left thigh. Lawrence managed to escape and fled in an unknown direction.

He was subsequently taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation by his relatives, where he was admitted as a patient in the male medical ward. His condition is listed as stable.