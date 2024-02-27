Man seen burning Hindu religious artifacts on social media apologises

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) recently investigated a video that captured two individuals burning Hindu religious artifacts. The disturbing video was posted on Facebook under the name Selwyn Francis.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, the ERC found that Francis was the individual seen burning the items.

As such, the Commission engaged Francis regarding the Facebook post and he expressed remorse and acknowledged that at the time he had not fully grasped the impact of his actions on the Hindu community and the broader public.

Recognising the importance of mutual respect, understanding and tolerance, Francis extended his apologies to the Hindu community and the wider public for the offensive post, as seen in the attached video.

The ERC will continue efforts to promote harmony and good relations among all ethnicities and takes this opportunity to encourage all to be respectful, tolerant and mindful of the diverse beliefs and practices of all ethnicities in Guyana.