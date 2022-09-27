Man riding electric bike crushed to death

The accident scene on Monday evening

Forty-five-year-old Hawatt Greenidge was on Monday killed after the electric bike he was riding collided with a truck along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Police stated that the truck was proceeding along Mandela Avenue with the electric cycle in front of the pedal cycle lane.

However, as the truck was attempting to pass the cyclist, its left rear wheel connected with the cyclist, causing him to fall onto the road surface. As a result, the wheel then ran over the cyclist’s head.

The motor lorry continued its journey but was later intercepted and informed the driver about the collision. The driver of the motor lorry was subsequently incepted by the Police.

Greenidge was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver was arrested as investigations continue.